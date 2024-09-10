Dave Grohl Reveals He Fathered a Baby Outside of His Marriage

Getty Images

Dave Grohl, 55, just announced he welcomed a child outside of his marriage.

The Foo Fighters rocker wrote on Instagram, “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.”

He continued, “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”