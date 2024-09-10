Celebrity News September 10, 2024
Dave Grohl Reveals He Fathered a Baby Outside of His Marriage
Dave Grohl, 55, just announced he welcomed a child outside of his marriage.
The Foo Fighters rocker wrote on Instagram, “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.”
He continued, “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”
Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum, 48, wed in 2003. They share daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.