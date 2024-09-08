Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn Turns 18 with ‘Beetlejuice’ Party

Instagram

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead just turned 18!

The teen went goth as she celebrated at the “Beetlejuice” Afterlife Experience in Los Angeles.

Her dad, Larry Birkhead, shared photos from her milestone birthday on Instagram.

Larry wrote, "Dannielynn had a great time celebrating her 18th birthday with friends and family by attending the @beetlejuiceafterlife.exp and @beetlejuicemovie which made for an out of this world experience.”

He continued, "Of course, Dannielynn found a Hot Topic store to get a spooky outfit for all the fun ! 😆 Happy 18th Birthday Dannielynn !"

Dannielynn chose a long black dress with a spiderweb design for her special day, and completed the look with dark eye makeup and black lipstick. In one photo she’s even posing with Beetlejuice!

Larry also commemorated Dannielynn’s birthday with a montage of photos on Instagram set to the song “Humble and Kind.”

He wrote, Happy 18th Birthday Dannielynn! You are my entire heart. I love you more than I can ever express. May you continue on your journey being ‘humble and kind’ and spread the love that you were given to many others. I am beyond proud of you.”

Larry closed with, “Happy 18th Birthday ❤️ Love, Dad. #imnotcryingyourecrying #happybirthday”

In 2023, Larry opened up to People magazine about Dannielynn’s future. At that time, she was a junior in high school and already getting letters from colleges.

"It's one of those things that all parents go through,” he said. “They don't want their kids to go off, but they know they have to."

While Dannielynn hadn’t yet decided on a school or what she will study once she’s there, he shared she is showing an interest in forensics.

"She takes a forensic class in high school, and she enjoys it, so she's starting to talk about that, which is great because I like to watch ‘Dateline,’" Larry joked. "So we're on the same page with that."

"They tell them how to solve murders, give them clues, and they say, 'This happened, this happened.' It's an interesting thing,” Larry added. “I actually took it when I was in college, so I was able to talk with her on it with a little bit of knowledge, but it's something that she's shown interest in, too."