‘90 Day Fiancé’: Meitalia Gives James a Painful Coin Massage (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way”!

The video starts with Meitalia giving James a painful coin massage — a traditional massage from Indonesia.

In a confessional, she explains, “James is not feeling well, so I decided to give him a traditional coin massage. It is, like, coin and then oil and then you use the coin for massaging.”

Cut to the Meitalia telling James, “It’s, like, help the blood and clear out the toxin in your body. After this, [you’ll] be farting and burping.”

He asks, “What?!”

Afterward, as the couple speaks to the cameras, James says he was expecting a “tender” massage, claiming, “She scarred me and deformed my body,” calling it an “Indonesian torture device.”

She insists, “No, it’s an Indonesian massage.”