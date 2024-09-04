Boston Film Festival Returns with Cutting Edge Indies, Top Docs, WBTV Special Series & More

The Boston Film Festival is celebrating 40 years with a showcase of cutting edge indie films, top documentaries, shorts, animated, fall-release studio films, and a newly created sports category September 19 to 23.

Warner Bros. Television will host a special series of screenings on September 19 for Boston area college students. The studio and festival will present advance episode screenings and Q&A sessions of new and returning WBTV shows.

There will also be world premieres of three feature films and three documentaries. The feature films include the opening-night debut of “SHEEPDOG,” along with Centerpiece Spotlight “Any Day Now.” Both films were shot locally in Boston and throughout Massachusetts.

“Sweetwater,” Cannes Film Award winner and Image Award (NAACP) nominee for best Indie Feature, is making its Angel Studios worldwide premiere at the festival and the closing-night feature “Max Dagan,” will make its East Coast premiere.

Documentaries world-premiering at the festival include “Capturing Kennedy,” “Phillip Dutton: A Leap of Faith,” and “The Piping Plovers of Moonlight Bay.”

The schedule also includes the U.S premiere of “Democracy Noir.” This incredible group of films reflect newsworthy topics exploring societal issues. Question-and-answer sessions with film creative representatives will follow all live premieres.