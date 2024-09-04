Bachelor Joey Graziadei Hopes ‘DWTS’ Will Help with Wedding Dance Prep (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Former “Bachelor” star Joey Graziadei is ready to hit the dance floor with pro partner Jenna Johnson on “Dancing with the Stars”!

“Extra” spoke with Joey, who said he hopes “DWTS” will be good practice for a wedding dance with fiancée Kelsey Anderson.

He said, “We’ve already talked about that. I think Val [Chmerkovskiy]’s going to teach Kelsey a little bit. I’m obviously getting a lot of training here, so I think we’re going to step up our wedding dance moving forward.”

Graziadei was excited about his new TV venture, saying, “This is a little bit more fun and exciting to do something new, to do it with someone new and not have to have everyone see me kiss other women and deal with being a relationship.”

Jenna quipped, “I told him, like, ‘If you can date 32 women at one time, you can definitely do a little dance.’”

Joey said he was looking forward to learning all the dances, gushing, “I’m really excited for the whole process.”