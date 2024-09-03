Brandy Is Open to Return for ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot (Exclusive)

Stewart Cook

Twenty-six years after “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer,” Brandy is back in the horror game in the wild and crazy “The Front Room”!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with the singer and actress, who said she is open to returning for the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” reboot that is in the works.

Joined by her “The Front Room” co-star Kathryn Hunter, Brandy said, “Hopefully, I can make something happen with that.”

“It was in my contract to not die in the film, so why not come back?” Brandy pointed out.

In the creepy “The Front Room,” a terrifying battle unfolds between a pregnant woman played by Brandy and the ultimate villain — her wicked mother-in-law, played by Kathryn.

While Brandy and Kathryn played characters who were at odds in the film, they had a “bond off-screen.”

Brandy gushed, “I asked her so many questions, loved her, was always in her face... but on camera, it was game-time.”

Kathryn was complimentary, saying, “Playing with Brandy was easy.”

One of the scenes was so uncomfortable for the two that they met privately to discuss it before filming. Hunter admitted, “That dinner scene I found quite difficult… I just felt uncomfortable saying those words.”

As for how they shook it off after an intense day at work, Brandy answered, “Therapy.”