Justin Theroux, 53, and Nicole Brydon Bloom, 30, are getting married!

The pair sparked engagement rumors after the “Gilded Age” actress posed with Justin on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival… wearing a giant ring.

Now, People confirms that Justin proposed in Italy, where he is attending press engagements for his new film “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”

Theroux and Bloom were first spotted together at a Netflix event in NYC back in February 2023. Fast forward to August 2023 and they were spied kissing during a date night in Manhattan.

Justin was previously in a high-profile marriage to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 to 2018.