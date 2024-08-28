Getty Images

Bachelor Nation’s Susie Evans and Justin Glaze have called it quits.

During an appearance on the “Almost Famous” podcast, Justin confirmed their split.

He said, “Susie and I, we’re not together. We are doing our best to — kind of like I said — protect each other, keep things private as we try to navigate what this looks like for us.”

While their split has “not been easy,” he noted, “We still have a ton of love for each other. We’re on great terms. We still talk and are in communication. Like I said, [we are] still prioritizing each other, ourselves, our relationship.”

Before the confirmation, Susie and Justin discussed how they would handle their breakup publicly.

He said, “We are always on the same page about our relationship. When this first happened, we decided, ‘Hey, we’re not going to make some joint post. We’re going to figure this out together. We’re going to keep it private. I’m sure people will catch on eventually and then when we’re ready to talk about it, that’s what we’ll do. We were on the same page about when we would want to talk about it and how we want to go about navigating all of this.”

Justin admitted that the split has been “tough.”

Just last week, Justin hinted at a potential split, telling Us Weekly, “We’re taking some time to figure out what’s gonna be best for us.”

The two confirmed that they were an item earlier this year.

In an interview, Evans told “E! News,” “Susie shared, “Justin is my boyfriend. We’re dating.”

They were friends first before things turned romantic.

She revealed, “Justin dated people, I dated people. So, the narrative of us being truly just friends was true."

While they often joked around with each other, Justin sensed things were “a little bit different” on a night in October when she asked him to stop goofing around.

They eventually confessed their feelings for each other at his home.

He said, “We had a really nice conversation, and I kinda just went for it. I was like, ‘Hey. listen, I don’t know where you stand on our friendship or relationship. Obviously, I respect you so much, and I appreciate our friendship. But I’d be lying if I [said I] haven’t thought about if there is potential for more than a friendship just given the natural chemistry that we had as friends.’”

The night ended with a kiss. They initially kept quiet about their relationship with their friends. He explained, “We’ve always wanted to just kind of protect our privacy, which sounds funny to say because we went on the show where our romantic connections are far from private. But we wanted to just protect our peace and control our narrative and not put any pressure on our relationship.”