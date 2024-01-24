Getty Images

Bachelor Nation stars Susie Evans and Justin Glaze are officially dating!

The two confirmed that they are an item in interview with E! News.

Susie shared, “Justin is my boyfriend. We’re dating.”

In late 2022, Susie and Justin met after she called it quits with Clayton Echard.

They were friends first before things turned romantic.

She revealed, “Justin dated people, I dated people. So, the narrative of us being truly just friends was true."

While they often played around with each other, Justin sensed things were “a little bit different” on a night in October when she asked him to stop goofing around.

He reflected, “In the back of my head, I was like, 'If you're serious, I'm serious.' That was kind of my mindset. I had always been testing the lines, and I wasn't sure if she would go for it. So, I didn't want to cross those boundaries."

They eventually professed their feelings for each other at his home.

He said, “We had a really nice conversation, and I kinda just went for it. I was like, 'Hey listen, I don't know where you stand on our friendship or relationship. Obviously, I respect you so much, and I appreciate our friendship. But I'd be lying if I [said I] haven't thought about if there is potential for more than a friendship just given the natural chemistry that we had as friends.'"

The night ended with a kiss. They initially kept quiet about their relationship with their friends. He explained, “We've always wanted to just kind of protect our privacy, which sounds funny to say because we went on the show where our romantic connections are far from private. But we wanted to just protect our peace, and control our narrative and not put any pressure on our relationship."

Susie and Justin have gotten serious enough to introduce each other to their families.

Susie gushed about what she loves most about Justin, saying, “If I'm dealing with something, I just deal with it myself, and I don't know if I've ever felt like I could rely on someone to be there the way I can rely on Justin. It actually makes me kind of emotional talking about it because I feel like there have been so many things where he's just shown such good character when I've really needed somebody....He's really shown up and been so supportive, and I've never had someone be there for me like that. I have a great family, but like a partner, I've never had somebody show up the way he has."