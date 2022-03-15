‘The Bachelor’ Finale: Did Clayton Echard Find Love?

ABC

Clayton Echard has made his choice on "The Bachelor" finale!

We know Clayton still had feelings for Susie Evans after she left the show, and he was hoping to win her back, even calling things off with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

In the end, he got his second chance, but she turned him down… only for the pair to get back together after the show.

Here is how it unfolded… during the finale, Clayton declares, “I want Susie back more than anything” and he goes ring shopping with plans to propose. Echard insists he’s ready for a “lifelong commitment.”

Clayton sends Susie a letter to apologize for his past actions and she agrees to meet with him. He tells her, "I don't want anything else and I want you to know that I'm so fully committed to showing you how much I love you and how I will never stop fighting for you.”

He insists, "And I know that I can't take back what I've done and I take full accountability for it. I just want you to know if you ever question how serious that I am, this seriously like, I am this serious about it. I told you from the beginning that I was looking to get down on a knee, I want that and with you, I see that."

Susie confesses she wasn’t there yet and turns him down. "There's no doubt about our connection, the love that I have for you in my heart, it's so real and I know that you have it too,” she explained, “But I don't feel like the kind of love I have for you right now is the kind of love you have for me right now. You have an unconditional love of somebody that you want to spend a lifetime with and that's not where I'm at. I have made the decision to leave Iceland alone."

Susie was devastated, but told him, "I don't think that I'm your person and I don't think that you're mine."

Clayton wondered, "Do you feel like there is a chance it could ever be something, or do you feel that it's over?" She answered, "I feel like it's over.”

But it wasn’t over!

During the “After the Final Rose” special, Clayton revealed, "I left Iceland, went back to what I thought was my normal life, going back into that environment and I was reached out to by someone. It was the last person that I ever expected to reach out. Just was shocked, absolutely shocked that there was maybe something that came from all of it."

That’s when Evans appeared, revealing they were back together, and calling Clayton, “My boyfriend.”