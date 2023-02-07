Bachelor Nation’s Rachel Recchia & Clayton Echard Are Not Back Together

Getty Images

Rachel Recchia and Clayton Echard’s recent TikTok had everyone talking, but the exes are not actually back together.

A TMZ photog caught up with Rachel in Beverly Hills, who clarified they are “just friends.” When asked how she stays friends with an ex like that, Recchia smiled and said, “A lot of time and healing.”

Is she dating anyone now? Rachel played coy, answering, “I don’t know,” but she later fessed up to being single.

Earlier this month, Rachel, 26, and Clayton, 29, appeared a TikTok video with Bachelorette Michelle Young.

The video uses audio from “Russian Doll,” and Young asking Recchia, “Are you going to tell me what’s going on?”

The camera cuts to Rachel, who answers with the voice-over, “I would, but I think explaining it might give us both an aneurysm.” As she’s talking, the camera pans over to Clayton sitting by her side.

Echard looks up at the camera with a bit of smirk.

Recchia and Echard split during Season 26 of “The Bachelor” after he confessed to sleeping with both her and contestant Gabby Windey. He ultimately ended up with Susie Evans, but it didn’t last.

“Extra” had asked Clayton if he had any regrets during his season of “The Bachelor.” He told us, “I wanna preface it by saying I don’t have any regrets... I did what I thought was best at the time, that was 100 percent me. I can look back at that entire experience and say I was 100 percent myself through the entire way, but people are gonna see my mistakes... I believe I’m a better individual because of all the experiences I’ve had throughout, good and bad.”

Rachel and Gabby went on to star as the Season 19 Bachelorettes, and weren’t shy about shading their ex.