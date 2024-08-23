Stewart Cook/Disney

It was a golden night for Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short as they celebrate their new season of “Only Murders in the Building,” and the show's 21 Emmy nominations.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour was with the trio at their L.A. premiere on Thursday.

Selena got her first-ever acting nod for Season 3, and she shared the funny story about how she first got the news.

Gomez recalled, “I actually just got a text from one of my friends saying congratulations and I responded saying, ‘For what?’ And then she just laughed at me and so for an hour I didn't really get it and then my team called me. So, I just heard it from them and I was very, very excited.”

Stewart Cook/Disney

She added, “They always send me things. They are the sweetest.”

It has been a special year for Selena, from her Emmy nod to winning Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival for “Emilia Pérez”… to sparking engagement rumors with boyfriend Benny Blanco.

Terri pointed out, “You said this is the best year of your life, so far.”

Selena replied, “It has been. I'm really, really grateful.”

Steve, who just turned 79 last week, is doing his own celebrating. Terri wished him a happy belated birthday, and Short inquired, “How old are you now, Steve?”

Steve laughed, jokingly giving a garbled answer.

Terri asked what his castmates got him, and he replied, “I have a rule at this age. Please, I don't want anything. I appreciate a call.”

Martin interjected, “How about a bottle of Cristal?” and Steve replied, “Oh, that’s right. But I opened it right away, then I didn’t remember you gave it to me.”

Terri said, “I like the way you have to remind him.”

Martin teased, “Sad, but true.”

Steve also clarified saying that he would never host the Oscars again, as Terri asked if he would consider hosting with Martin.

“I shouldn't have said that. No, I really shouldn't have. I would certainly consider… It wasn't a hard and fast rule. I was just saying they have so many great people — not you [to Short] — but they have so many great people that could do it, they don't need us out there and I've had my turn.”

Terri went on to ask if they would ever consider hosting as a trio.

Short joked of Martin’s comments, “You speak as if... we don't want to do the Oscars, as if I've done it a lot. Never done it. Selena's never done it. Anything else you want to say?”