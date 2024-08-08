Instagram

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are sparking engagement rumors!

On Thursday, Selena posted a mirror selfie, with Benny in the background.

What has everyone talking are the pink heart emojis that covered her ring finger!

Could it be a coincidence, or are they actually getting married?

She captioned the pic, “A night out.”

Just two weeks ago, Selena posted a series of photos of her with Benny on Instagram.

She gushed, “Thank you for sharing your life with me today and everyday 🙂.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Selena and Benny have been dating since at least December.

In May, Benny expressed his desire to have children with Selena.

During an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” He called it his “next goal” in life and admits that he thinks about it “every day.”

When asked if he has told Gomez about wanting kids with her, Benny commented, “It’s always a topic of conversation to me every day.”

Blanco noted, “I have a ton of godkids; I’ve got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids.”

Benny was open to talking about children, but he stayed mum about an engagement.

He said, “I take everything a day at a time. I just know that when I look at her, I just say, ‘I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.’ That’s what I always say to her.”