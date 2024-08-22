‘The Bachelor’ Alum Tia Booth Expecting Baby #2

“The Bachelor” alum Tia Booth has another baby on the way!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Thursday, Tia announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Taylor Mock.

Along with a video, she wrote on Instagram, “BIG BROTHER TATUM.”

The video features Tia and Taylor spending time with Tatum outside.

The pregnancy news comes less than a year after Tia and Taylor exchanged wedding vows in Nashville.

Last year, Tia gushed to People magazine, “We're already best friends and made a commitment to each other as Tatum's parents, so we're excited to make things officially official in front of all of our family and friends.”

She added, “I’m honored to be Taylor’s wife and Tatum’s mom. I love our life so much. As long as I have them, I’m happy. I love that we get to raise Tatum together everyday.”

Tia and Taylor welcomed Tatum in December 2022.

Sharing an audio post on Instagram, the couple called it the “best day of our lives.”