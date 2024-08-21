‘Mormon Wives’: Taylor Frankie Paul Explains How ‘Soft Swinging’ Started (Exclusive)

Hulu

Get ready to expect the unexpected in the new reality series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”!

Stars Taylor Frankie Paul and Mayci Neeley are dishing with “Extra's" Terri Seymour on the biggest drama, a “soft swinging” sex scandal that’s rocking the series before it even premieres!

Taylor explained “soft swinging,” saying, “It just means you are doing everything but going all the way, fully switching partners.”

Hulu

Terri wondered, “How did we get there, Taylor?”

She went on, “For a lot of years, we just had good parties and hanging out, and then it started bringing in substances in the parties. And then hanging out three times a week. And then renting cabins together. And then there was one night where the guys were like, ‘You should kiss,’ and it was funny and so we did. We were all hooking up in front of each other.”

Taylor went on, “It started with people getting bored in their relationship. You have to have an issue in order to open up their doors… Now, today everyone's divorced. Unfortunately, that was a part of it.”

Seymour asked Maci if her and her husband took part, but she replied, “No, no... I was not part of her little group. I wasn't cool enough to be invited.”

The show, based on the wildly popular videos that made the cast social media stars, is also unleashing another surprise — that star Zac Affleck, who is married to Jen, is Ben Affleck’s cousin!

Mayci recalled, “I think Jenna said something a couple times. She's like, ‘I'm the originally the J.Lo,’ but I was confused by what she meant. I thought it was a joke. I didn't know they were actually related.”