Singer Ashanti and rapper Nelly’s bundle of joy has arrived!

Ashanti, 43, announced Wednesday that she gave birth to their first child together.

Along with a pic of herself wearing Frida Mom postpartum shorts, she wrote on Instagram, “Funny how life’s plans aren’t…always on time.. lol. I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings! This is what postpartum looks like I’m loving these super cozy @fridamom shorts! I’m so proud of my body for giving me my baby, baby, baby, baby, baby. 😆”

Ashanti also included a video of herself, revealing that she is “four weeks postpartum.”

She emphasized, “You have no idea what this body can do.”

Ashanti’s rep also released a statement, telling People magazine, “Ashanti and Nelly welcomed their baby boy, Kareem Kenkaide Hayes, on July 18, 2024. The proud and happy parents are so in love with KK!”

Their baby arrived weeks before Nelly was arrested for possession of four ecstasy pills and a lack of car insurance at Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights, near his hometown of St. Louis.

Earlier this month, his attorney Scott Rosenblum disputed the drug charge in a statement to People magazine, saying, "[Nelly] was not charged with drug possession. He was arrested for 'No Proof of Insurance' from 2018 on a warrant issued December 2023 that he received no notice."

Nelly and Ashanti secretly tied the knot in December.

In April, Ashanti broke the news of her pregnancy, telling Essence, “This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation. Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience."

She also shared the baby news on Instagram. In the video, Ashanti is getting ready to take the stage. When her mom Tina Douglas asks how much time she needs, the singer replies, "Uh, I'm gonna need about nine months.”

Ashanti wrote in the caption, “Baby baby baby baby…. ❤️🙏🏽😆”

Starting a family together is a big step for the pair, who just reconciled last year. They dated on and off from 2003 to 2013, and then got back together after a 10-year break.