Scott Peterson, 51, is speaking out for the first time after 21 years behind bars.

In the new Peacock docuseries “Face to Face with Scott Peterson,” he talks about his conviction in the 2002 murder of his wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son Conner, maintaining his innocence, and pushing a theory about what really happened to Laci.

In an excerpt posted by the “Today” show, Scott says he was shocked by the 2004 conviction. “I was totally expecting to go home that day,” he says.

Looking back at his days in court, he adds, “I was so angry at the media because their reports weren’t factual. I strived to not show any emotion in the courtroom because I didn’t want them to see it break me.”

Scott adds, “I wish I could say I was stronger but all of that stuff did take a toll.”

As for speaking with his mistress Amber Frey, while police were actively searching for his missing pregnant wife, he says, “I certainly regret cheating on Laci,” adding, “I was searching for my family. Staying in contact with Amber, I thought she wouldn’t get into the picture and complicate, ruin the search.”

He also reacted to the police theory that he didn’t want to be a husband and father, sharing, “That is so offensive, that is so disgusting.”

Scott’s original death sentence was previously reduced to life without parole, and the L.A. Innocence Project is working with him to petition for a new trial.

In the doc, Peterson is also pushing the theory that burglars breaking into the home across the street, killed Laci.

He says, “I believe Laci went over there to see what was going on and was taken.”

His team also hopes DNA testing on a piece of duct tape found on Laci’s pants could lead to a new trial and exonerate him.

Ana Garcia, host of the upcoming TV show “True Crime News,” tells “Extra,” “Technology has changed significantly in 20 years. Now, you can have an old degraded piece of DNA, you can rebuild the DNA. Now, and you can build a profile on a person, what they look like... what their hair color was... what their age was.”

She added, “If that DNA on the duct tape is found to be Scott Peterson’s then… they can throw away the key!”