Scott Peterson Breaks Silence on Wife Laci Peterson’s Murder: ‘I Didn’t Kill My Family’

Scott Peterson is speaking out for the first time since his arrest for the 2002 murder of his wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son Conner.

People magazine reports that in the new Peacock documentary “Face to Face with Scott Peterson,” the convict shares his regrets over being unfaithful to Laci, but insists he did not kill her.

Peterson was convicted of the murders in 2004 and is serving a life sentence. Now 51 and sporting a ponytail, he is incarcerated at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California.

In a prison interview for the doc, he recalls cheating on Laci prior to her death with a massage therapist named Amber Frey.

“It’s horrible,” he says. “I was a total A-hole to be having sex outside our marriage.”

He hit back at the prosecutors’ argument that he killed Laci and their unborn child so he could walk away from the marriage without having to pay spousal and child support.

“That is so offensive and so disgusting,” he said. “I certainly regret cheating on Laci, absolutely. It was about a childish lack of self-esteem, selfish me traveling somewhere, lonely that night because I wasn’t at home. Someone makes you feel good because they want to have sex with you.”

Peterson maintains his innocence and says the “so-called investigation” overlooked leads and only focused on circumstantial evidence.

Looking back, he adds, “I regret not testifying [at my trial], but if I have a chance to show people what the truth is, and if they are willing to accept it, it would be the biggest thing that I can accomplish right now — because I didn’t kill my family.”

The doc will also follow his appeal process, which was launched by the Los Angeles Innocence Project in January.

Frey is also speaking out in a documentary for Netflix called "American Murder: Laci Peterson," which will include secret recorded phone calls with Scott.

Laci, 27, was eight months pregnant when she went missing from Modesto, California, on December 24, 2002. Scott reported her missing after he returned from a fishing trip.

Her body washed ashore on Brooks Island on April 14, 2003, one day after their son Conner’s body was found nearby. The area where the bodies were found was the same place Scott had gone fishing.