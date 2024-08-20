Mert Alas

“Past Lives” star Greta Lee is stripping down to her Calvins!

In a new fall campaign for the iconic brand, Lee showed off her figure in a variety of bras and underwear.

Greta was shot for the campaign by Mert Alas.

In a press release, Greta said, “Being a part of this campaign means a lot to me because I was able to truly show up as myself and lean in to a side of myself that I’ve never shown before. Working with Mert and the Calvin Klein team, and dressed almost exclusively in underwear, I tapped into this sense of confidence, empowerment, and gratitude for my life, my family, and my body. It was a radical and emotional experience for me, and I’m so proud of it.”

Greta is embracing her 40s. She told People magazine, “I’ve really enjoyed being more physical and being in my body, especially being the age that I am, being a mother, and now entering my 40s. It’s been nice to really kind of sit in my body and own what it feels to be the woman that I am today.”

