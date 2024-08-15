FX

The “Grotesquerie” trailer just dropped, giving fans a first glimpse at Travis Kelce’s acting debut.

The teaser opens with a car driving down the road at dusk, then cuts to a group of police cars with lights flashing.

Niecy Nash’s voice can be heard saying, “I don’t know how it started. It’s like a hole opened up in the world to the center of nothingness.”

Disturbing images flash across the screen, like crows, scorpions, even a meat grinder. A woman is screaming, a nun floating.

There is plenty of religious-cross imagery throughout, and at one point a woman says, “The killer is sermonizing, proselytizing, preaching. To understand this monster, we have to decipher these murders.”

We then hear Niecy say, “Something is happening around us.”

It is around this time that Travis appears on the screen, as he moves his hands in front of his face.

The show is set to premiere on FX September 25, and Ryan Murphy Productions teased the horror drama on Instagram, revealing Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville will also star.