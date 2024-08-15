Multiple People Arrested in Matthew Perry Death Case (Report)

Getty Images

Matthew Perry died from a ketamine overdose in October 2023, and now TMZ reports multiple arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Law enforcement sources tell the site that at least one doctor and several dealers were taken into custody.

TMZ adds that multiple agencies were involved in the search and arrests, which included seizing computers, phones, and electronics.

The site reports text messages were found discussing the “Friends” star obtaining the ketamine he wanted, and what he was willing to pay.

Meanwhile, NBC reports that federal prosecutors are expected to unseal an indictment today with further details.

In May, The L.A. Times reported that the LAPD, DEA, and United States Postal Service were working together to look into where Perry got the drug.

The M.E. noted that Perry was receiving ketamine-infusion therapy, and that he had a treatment a week and a half before he died, but pointed out his death "could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is three to four hours, or less.”

The paper stated that according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Perry had traces of ketamine in his stomach, but the amount found in his bloodstream would be enough for general anesthesia.

Earlier, TMZ obtained a toxicology report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office that stated Perry died from “the acute effects of ketamine,” which caused cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.

Ketamine can be used for depression, pain management, and for recreational purposes.

Other contributing factors to Perry’s death in his jacuzzi included drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine.

The M.E. added that interviews suggest Perry was clean for nearly two years, and that no alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP, or fentanyl was in his system. No illicit drugs were found in his home.