Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death Revealed

“Friends” star Matthew Perry, 54, unexpectedly died in October. Now, his cause of death has been revealed.

According to a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office toxicology report obtained by TMZ, Perry died from “the acute effects of ketamine,” which caused cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.

Ketamine can be used for depression, pain management, and for recreational purposes.

The M.E. notes that Perry was receiving ketamine-infusion therapy, and that he had a treatment a week and a half before he died, but points out his death "could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less.”

Perry was found dead in his jacuzzi, and other contributing factors included drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects.

The M.E. adds that interviews suggest Perry was clean for nearly two years, and that no alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP, or fentanyl was in his system. No illicit drugs were found in his home.