Kim Kardashian is living the single life!

Getty

The reality star stopped by “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” where she dished on her relationship status.

Kim, 43, who has been married three times, finalized her divorce with her third husband, Kanye West, in 2022. They share four children: North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

Jimmy asked, “What is going on with the love scene? Are you seeing anyone?”

Kim, who was most recently linked to Odell Beckham Jr., replied, “No,” and Fallon pressed, “Single?” and Kardashian replied, “Yeah,” adding, “It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up. Like, they are ready now, and I’m not.”

She went on, “They are so particular, like, they come home — they make lists.”

Kardashian, who famously married basketball player Kris Humphries on TV, before calling it quits 72 days later, told Jimmy, “Saint wants me to be with, like, any basketball player or soccer player. And I’m like, ‘If you only knew.’ No, no, no.”

Not all the kids are into athletes, though! Kardashian revealed, “Some of my kids want me to be with streamers.”

The star has to be careful because, “They have lists and they try to sneakily set me up and I’m like, ‘Guys, this just isn’t what I want right now.’”

Kardashian also revealed that North was in the audience, and they are on a trip to New York City together, just the two of them.

Instagram

“I love to travel solo with each of my kids,” she said, “because it really is this bonding time. I always do a soccer trip with my oldest son… My son Psalm plays soccer. Saint loves to watch it, so we travel the world. I’ve taken him to Japan. I’ve taken them all over. We’re going to Spain to see the first Real Madrid game soon.”

The Skims founder added, “It’s pretty nutty that I’ve traveled the world for my kids’ interests, but it’s fun.”

Kim also dished on her upcoming role in Ryan Murphy’s “All’s Fair,” explaining she will play a lawyer who is similar to famous divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

“You know, I’m an attorney and then I’m playing one on TV… I’m like the Laura Wasser of the firm,” she said.