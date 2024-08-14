Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are taking the next step in their relationship!

The couple is now engaged after more than two years of dating.

On Wednesday, Kaley, star of “The Flight Attendant,” announced her engagement to Tom, who appeared on “Ozark.” Tom proposed over the weekend.

Instagram

Along with posting an Instagram Story selfie in which she’s flashing her engagement ring, Cuoco captioned the pic, “Amazing weekend.”

The news comes more than a year after Kaley and Tom welcomed their baby girl Matilda.

A few weeks ago, Kaley paid tribute to Tom on his 42nd birthday.

She posted a series of pics of Tom, writing on Instagram, “42 never looked this damn good! 🔥 happy birthday to my soul mate …. @tommypelphrey you make everything better.. love celebrating every milestone together ♥️ what a life! I love you, birthday boy! 🎁 🎉”

Nearly two years ago, Cuoco opened up about her relationship with Tom, who she met after her split from Karl Cook.

She told “Extra” at the premiere of her film “Meet Cute” in NYC, “Last year was the rough year. I met Tom this year and I took a long time to look… within myself and realize I need to figure stuff out, and did a lot of therapy and self-reflection."

Kaley admitted she "met Tom at the right moment.

She believed in love at first sight, saying, “When I met Tom, it was absolutely love at first sight.”