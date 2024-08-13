Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart and his wife Josie Loren are having another baby!

On Monday, the couple announced that they are expecting their third child with a funny Instagram video.

At the beginning of the video, Matt started off saying, “Josie and I have officially been married for six years,” with Josie continuing, “and we know everything looks really perfect on Instagram.”

Leinart went on, “And we know everything looks really perfect on Instagram, we felt like it was just time to be honest with everybody.”

Josie emphasized, “I mean, things really are this perfect,” with Leinart adding, “Life has gotten so easy.”

While Josie pointed out that their sons Cayson, 4, and Cannon, 3, are now potty trained and they can now “finally shove [their] kids’ faces into iPads and enjoy an episode of ‘Love Is Blind,’” she admitted, “But the freedom of it all — it’s just all too much.”

Matt said they had to “make a change,” and decided to “to f**k sh*t up.”

The video then cut to footage of Matt and Josie dancing with a sonogram to DJ Khaled’s hit song “All I Do Is Win.”

At the end of the video, they revealed that Josie is due next year.

Matt is also a dad to son Cole, 17, with ex Brynn Cameron.

Last year, Matt gushed about Josie, who starred in “Make It or Break It” before becoming a lawyer. He told Us Weekly, “My little ones are getting older and they’re starting to notice that daddy’s gone on the weekend during the fall, which is probably harder on my wife ’cause she’s there having to deal with them. It’s harder to leave because they’re getting older. My wife is a freaking rockstar and she holds down the fort.”