Christian Slater & Wife Brittany Welcome Baby #2

Getty Images

Christian Slater, 54, is a dad again!

People reports the actor and his wife Brittany welcomed a baby boy last month.

This is the couple’s second child together. They are already the parents of a 5-year-old daughter. Christian also shares Jaden, 25, and Eliana, 22, with ex-wife Ryan Haddon.

Slater recently spoke with People about how having young kids now, compares to when he had his first two.

He explained, “Wow. I mean, it's just different. The whole thing is different. I'm certainly a lot more present and I just love it.”

Christian went on, “I think I was more scared of it the first go around and a little bit more confused, and I was very distracted. And now, it's all I really think about, and all I really care about, and all I want to be around. I'm happy to be in that situation.”

He also gushed over his young daughter, saying, “She's just cute. My daughter's 5 and she's a real passionate, excited person. I mean, she skateboards, she ice skates, she climbs rock walls, she does aerobics, she plays tennis and she's 5. We can't stop her.”

Slater said she has a “real zest and passion for life,” calling it “infectious.”

Back in May, Brittany debuted her baby bump in a floral gown at the “Unfrosted” premiere in L.A. Slater stood by her side, looking dapper in a dark suit and glasses.

Christian and Brittany met in 2010 and wed in 2013.

Meanwhile, fans can see Slater in the new movie “Blink Twice,” premiering on August 23.