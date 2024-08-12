Celebrity News August 12, 2024
Christian Slater & Wife Brittany Welcome Baby #2
Christian Slater, 54, is a dad again!
People reports the actor and his wife Brittany welcomed a baby boy last month.
This is the couple’s second child together. They are already the parents of a 5-year-old daughter. Christian also shares Jaden, 25, and Eliana, 22, with ex-wife Ryan Haddon.
Slater recently spoke with People about how having young kids now, compares to when he had his first two.
He explained, “Wow. I mean, it's just different. The whole thing is different. I'm certainly a lot more present and I just love it.”
Christian went on, “I think I was more scared of it the first go around and a little bit more confused, and I was very distracted. And now, it's all I really think about, and all I really care about, and all I want to be around. I'm happy to be in that situation.”
He also gushed over his young daughter, saying, “She's just cute. My daughter's 5 and she's a real passionate, excited person. I mean, she skateboards, she ice skates, she climbs rock walls, she does aerobics, she plays tennis and she's 5. We can't stop her.”
Slater said she has a “real zest and passion for life,” calling it “infectious.”
Back in May, Brittany debuted her baby bump in a floral gown at the “Unfrosted” premiere in L.A. Slater stood by her side, looking dapper in a dark suit and glasses.
Christian and Brittany met in 2010 and wed in 2013.
Meanwhile, fans can see Slater in the new movie “Blink Twice,” premiering on August 23.
“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with the star about the film, as well as plans for a “Dexter” prequel. Watch!