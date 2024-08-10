Céline Dion Claps Back at Donald Trump's Use of One of Her Performances

Céline Dion will not allow unauthorized use of her music to go on!

Responding firmly but humorously to reports that Donald Trump's campaign used footage of her singing "My Heart Will Go On" at his Montana rally on Friday, Dion posted a savage cease-and-desist note on Instagram.

"Today, Céline Dion's management team and her record label Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Céline Dion singing 'My Heart Will Go On' at a Donald Trump/JD Vance campaign rally in Montana," it read.

"In no way is this use authorized and Céline Dion does not endorse this or any similar use."

Going in for the kill, it ends, "...and really, that song?," a reference to the fact that the song is from "Titanic," a movie about a ship that sank, hardly a welcome campaign vibe.

Dion, who recently triumphed singing at the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris, is reportedly "determined to perform again" as she continues battling stiff-person syndrome, which has severely affected her ability to move and sing.

OK! magazine quotes an unnamed source as saying, "Céline is over the moon with how well things went in Paris. It was the ultimate comeback and something that she worked so hard for. It was incredibly emotional and a huge triumph for her because although she never stopped believing that she’d return to the stage, pretty much everyone in her life, doctors included, told her it was going to be next to impossible."