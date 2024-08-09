Getty Images

“Jackass” star Johnny Knoxville and his estranged wife Naomi Nelson have settled their divorce.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, Johnny and Naomi have reached an agreement about properties, about child custody, and about support of their two kids Rocko and Arlo.

In 2022, Knoxville filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Knoxville, real name Philip John Clapp, listed September 24, 2021 — their 11-year wedding anniversary — as their date of separation.

The actor was asking for joint legal and physical custody of the kids.

Knoxville, 51, also stated that he may have separate property from Nelson, but the details would be worked out at a later time.