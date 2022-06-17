Johnny Knoxville Files for Divorce from Naomi Nelson

Getty Images

Johnny Knoxville and Naomi Nelson are going their separate ways after 12 years of marriage.

People reports the “Jackass” star filed for divorce in L.A. on Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences.

Knoxville, real name Philip John Clapp, lists September 24, 2021 — their 11-year wedding anniversary — as their date of separation.

Johnny and Naomi are the parents of son Rocko, 12, and daughter Arlo, 10, and the actor is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the kids.

Knoxville, 51, also states that he may have separate property from Nelson, but the details will be worked out at a later time.

In January, “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Johnny as he promoted “Jackass Forever,” and asked if his wife and kids are ever worried about his wild stunts.

He told her, “No one in the family likes the stunts, but the pranks they like.” He added that overall when it comes to the stunts his kids “don’t see most everything.”

About a month before the separation, Johnny gushed over Naomi on her birthday. In August 2021, he wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday to my love and light. A wonderful wife and a beautiful mother. You are the sunshine on my face and everything good. I love you very much. Happy birthday.❤️❤️❤️”

Just a few months earlier on Mother’s Day he also paid tribute to Nelson, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day to my one true love and the most wonderful mother our kids could ever hope for. You bless us every day and I and we love you very much.”

