Kate Winslet Refused to Cover Up Belly Rolls on Movie Set: ‘Not on Your Life!’

Getty Images

Kate Winslet is all about positive body image, and recently told Harper’s Bazaar U.K. that she had zero interest in covering up her belly rolls while shooting a bikini scene for her movie “Lee.”

In the film, which opens in the U.K. in September, Winslet plays fashion model and photographer Elizabeth “Lee” Miller, who worked as a war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II.

Kate had stopped exercising ahead of the film so she would look “authentically soft” for the period.

Recalling the bikini scene, she said, "There’s a bit where Lee’s sitting on a bench in a bikini... And one of the crew came up between takes and said: 'You might want to sit up straighter.' So you can’t see my belly rolls? Not on your life! It was deliberate, you know?"

Rather than feeling she needs to look perfect on screen, the 48-year-old said she feels “the opposite.”

“I take pride in it because it is my life on my face, and that matters,” the Oscar winner insisted. “It wouldn’t occur to me to cover that up.”

As for cosmetic work, she shared, "I think people know better than to say, 'You might wanna do something about those wrinkles.’ I’m more comfortable in myself as each year passes. It enables me to allow the opinions of others to evaporate."

Earlier this year, “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Kate about enduring unfair criticism about her looks after the huge success of “Titanic” in 1997.

She told Mona, “There were definitely times… in the industry, the media at the time, I mean, thank God this has changed. It [was] incredibly, incredibly critical of how young actresses looked and I kind of got the rough end of that stick in a way that was extremely unfair, and so there were moments that it was definitely really hard, and so now when I look at like young actresses being completely themselves, like, so happy with their bodies and just full of literally the joys of life and career, it brings me enormous amounts of pleasure.”

Back in 2022, “Extra” also spoke with the Oscar winner about her role as a fearless warrior in “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Winslet stressed, “We need that, we need female goddess leaders.”