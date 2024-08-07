‘90 Day Fiancé’: Patrick Wanted Thais to Get Demi Moore’s Boobs! (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from part three of the “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” tell all!

The entire cast talks about plastic surgery, specifically Thais getting breast implants.

Thais shared, “After the pregnancy, my body, you know, changed a lot. My boobs was like not looking the same, like too down, and then that’s why I decided to do [it] and Patrick wanted, like, bigger.”

Patrick noted, “Where they’re at now, they’re perfect.”

Thais says Patrick even showed her a reference of what he wanted her to look like — Demi Moore in “Striptease”!