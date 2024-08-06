Getty Images

Victoria Canal, 25, is setting the record straight on those Tom Cruise dating rumors.

On Monday, Canal reacted on Instagram, writing, "Guys, this is literally bonkers, but apparently the tabloids think i am dating tom cruise. i’m deceased.💀 let’s just stop this in its tracks – i’m sorry to bum u out but i am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person & artist. lol never thought I would have to clarify that out loud in my life. y’all. if you’re gonna write me up @pagesix use a better picture damn 🥲 (huge perk: first time I’m Spanish-American singer Victoria Canal and not one-armed pianist whose name remains unmentioned!!!! there’s always a win somewhere, thanks Tom.)”

She continued, “In all seriousness guys, tom has been nothing but a respectful and encouraging person and mentor, much like chris martin, my dad, my music teachers and other wise people that have learned a lot from living. and again, i am friends with all kinds of people who are very different to me. you learn a lot if you’re open to life bringing you those teachers.”

Canal met the movie star, 62, at the Glastonbury Festival in June. Tom was seen in the VIP section as Victoria joined Coldplay for their set at the festival, which takes place in the U.K.

Cruise even reportedly invited Canal to the set of “Mission: Impossible 8,” which is filming in Oxfordshire.

In July, Victoria hitched a ride with Tom in his helicopter for the London premiere of “Twisters,” starring his “Maverick” co-star Glen Powell.

She posted an Instagram, writing, “Not tom cruise flying me & my brother in a heli to the @twistersmovie premiere !!!! lolol.”

Canal featured photo and video of her with Cruise.

Canal explained in the comments, "We met backstage at [Glastonbury] and talked abt the upcoming premiere we were both going to and he said, 'roll with me! I’ll take you guys in the heli!' lol.”

Tom and Victoria also attended Bruce Springsteen’s concert together last week.

She posted a pic backstage, writing on Instagram, “I should promote my song (california sober) coming out at midnight but i’m too busy watching bruce with the most random friend i’ve ever made ! xxxx.”

Canal, who was born without a right forearm and hand due to amniotic band syndrome, is known for her single “Swan Song.” She is signed to Chris Martin’s label Parlophone.