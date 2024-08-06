Getty Images

“Beef” actress Patti Yasutake has died at the age of 70.

Yasutake died of cancer Monday in Santa Monica, California.

In a statement, her manager said, “Patti was my first client when I began over 30 years ago. We enjoyed every day we got to work together, and I will miss her spirit talent and tenacity but most of all her friendship.”

Yasutake played George’s (Joseph Lee) mother on 2023’s “Beef.” She was also known for her role as Nurse Alyssa Ogawa on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” (1990-1994), a role she reprised in the films “Star Trek: Generations” (1994) and “Star Trek: First Contact” (1996).

Other TV credits include “Bones” (2005), “Grey’s Anatomy” (2005), and “The Closer” (2008-2011).

As for movies, she had roles in “Gung Ho” (1986), “Clockwatchers” (1997), and “Drop Dead Gorgeous” (1999).

Yasutake is survived by her sister Linda Hayashi and brother Steve Yasutake.