Getty Images

“Yellowstone” actor Luke Grimes is going to be a dad!

Grimes is expecting his first child with wife Bianca Rodrigues Grimes.

On Sunday, Bianca announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

Along with posting a selfie featuring a silhouette of her growing baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, “Can’t wait to meet you little one.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Last year, Grimes gushed about his Brazilian wife, telling USA Today, “I'm a very married person and I love my wife to death. We'll be together forever.”

He called her an “angel.”

The pair have been married for nearly six years.

In another interview, Luke opened up about their early beginnings of their relationship.