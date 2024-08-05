Getty Images

Three months after he filed for divorce, Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose have settled their divorce.

The DailyMail.com reports Firerose won’t be receiving any alimony, but Billy has agreed to give song credits and royalities for songs that they worked on together during the relationship.

In a statement, Billy Ray’s lawyers told Us Weekly, “This past Friday the parties reached a settlement agreement at mediation to dissolve their 7-month marriage, and the Court declared the parties divorced this morning. Mr. Cyrus is relieved to put this nightmare behind him.”

“Further, a couple of weeks ago, prior to mediation, Ms. Hodges legally changed her last name from ‘Hodges’ to ‘Cyrus,’” they added. “Mr. Cyrus feels that this validates his assertion that his ex-wife’s sole impetus for marrying him was to obtain his last name.”

Billy Ray filed for an annulment after 7 months of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct.”

A source close to Cyrus told People magazine that Cyrus ended their marriage because Firerose “isn’t the person he thought he married.”

They added, “He believes that she married for other reasons but love. He believes she married him so he can take care of her financially. They’ve had drama and trust issues about money.”

They tied the knot in October.

He wrote on Instagram, “10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.”

Along with posting a series of wedding photos, Cyrus added, “For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love! ❤️♾️”

In 2022, the two sparked engagement rumors.