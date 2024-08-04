Zac Efron Ends Accident Speculation with Workout Pic: 'Happy & Healthy'

Instagram

Zac Efron is shutting down speculation about his health following a "swimming pool incident" in Ibiza with an eye-popping workout photo!

On Sunday, the 36-year-old posted a musclebound shot of himself pumping iron to his Instagram Stories, captioning it, "Happy and healthy - thanks for the well wishes."

In it, he wears pastel shorts as he balances on a rubber exercise ball.

Just two days earlier, he was being pulled from a swimming pool by workers after injuring himself in some way.

Though his rep insisted he was not seriously harmed, he did spent one night in a hospital as a precaution.