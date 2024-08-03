Getty Images

Zac Efron was injured Friday in what his rep is calling a "minor swimming pool incident" while on vacation in Ibiza.

The extent of the 36-year-old star's injuries is unknown, but he was hospitalized, according to TMZ.

Efron was reportedly "found inside the swimming pool by two people working at the villa." TMZ also reports he had to be pulled out of the water.

Efron was hospitalized in Spain, but his rep insisted to TMZ it was only as a "precautionary measure," and that he is doing well now following his release Saturday morning.

Over the past month, Efron has been spotted in Saint-Tropez, Paris, and Mykonos.