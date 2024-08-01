“The Bachelor” alum Kendall Long has been married for quite some time!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Thursday, Long revealed that she tied the knot with Mitchell Sagely in 2022.

She wrote on Instagram, “We eloped and moved to Europe! 💍💒. So I’ve been keeping a little secret these past few years 😉.”

Of the Santa Barbara elopement, Long wrote, “It was such a special day surrounded by love with only our immediate family attending. It’s been incredibly hard for me to keep our secret and at times I’ve just wanted to shout to the world that I’m Mrs. Sagely!! So finally getting to tell you all is so freeing!”

Kendall described their marriage as an “unforgettable adventure together.”

She went on, “We’ve traveled to some incredible places around the world and we have also [grown] closer from the struggles and small victories of adjusting to a life abroad. It’s truly bonkers to me that we’ve already been married for nearly two years!”

“Starting our life together abroad has made me so grateful for my husband and every day I wake up incredibly proud of the life we are building together 🥰,” Kendall gushed.

They got engaged in 2022.

Along with a series of photos, she wrote, “We’re engaged. It’s always been a HECK YES with you Mitch.”

Of her new fiancé, Kendall gushed, “I love your brain, I love your family, I pretty much just love every single thing about you!”

Kendall revealed that they were going to move to Germany.

Kendall appeared on the 22nd season of “The Bachelor,” but was eliminated by Arie Luyendyk Jr. in the 9th week. She would then join “Bachelor in Paradise” in the fifth and seventh season.

Long was previously in a relationship with Joe Amabile, who she met on the fifth season of “Bachelor in Paradise.” They split in 2020.