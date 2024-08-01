Elliot Page Will 'Never Forget' How 'Umbrella Academy' Embraced His Transition (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Elliot Page and Emmy Raver Lampman are dishing on the bittersweet fourth and final season of “Umbrella Academy.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Elliot and Emmy about what they’ll carry with them after the show.

While Emmy gushed about the amazing friendships she’s made, Elliot showed appreciation for how the show embraced his transition.

Elliot opened up about art imitating life as he transitioned, which then became a storyline for his character Viktor Hargreeves as well.

He said, “I feel so grateful to the show that me coming out as trans was welcomed and included and not something that was pushed away, and I still got to be a part of the show.”

“I loved playing Viktor for these four seasons, and having Viktor transition as I was transitioning, knowing firsthand how much it has meant to people, I’ll never forget it,” Elliot emphasized.

When Melvin mentioned that Elliot has been glowing with happiness, he commented, “Thank you for saying that. It actually means a lot that you see that because that is how I feel… I used to be, quite frankly, pretty unwell and miserable, and I’m just so thankful that I was able to access the healthcare and various things I’m able to access to allow me to live this life now.”

Elliot explained how his transition allowed him to experience acting from a new foundation, saying, “To be able to step in these places from this new place, this new ability, to be present, this foundation is just, that’s a dream come true for me. I feel a way that I never thought was possible, so I’m excited that hopefully I can show that and work if people want to cast a trans guy.”

Elliot also gave some advice to anyone struggling with who they are or loving themselves. He shared, “When I think of the times in my life where I was so scared to acknowledge certain things and to move forward, and one thing I, like, wish was said to me more is, like, ‘That shame you’re feeling is not yours, it’s theirs. You don’t need to hold on to that.’”

Elliot also recalled struggling with indecisiveness and thinking, "Am I or am I not? Should I or should I not?"

He reflected, “‘Why do I have to think about it this way? Like, why am I in this awful [place]? This is how I feel, like, this is who I am, I need to make these steps for myself to love myself. That noise isn’t my problem.’ To me, that thought process really helped me, so if that’s something that could help anybody, that’s what I’d say.”

Emmy also learned a lot about herself from playing her character Allison. She said, “I’d never been in front of a camera before I got this job, so I think there’s that, which is a huge lesson and I’m still learning and have so much to learn, but I think to be able to return to this character, year after year, having learned so much in the time off then go back and apply those lessons to this character and also whatever Allison was going through in that season. I was very much taking that on and doing the work and the research and trying to understand.”

Emmy’s friendships with her cast also taught her so much. She said, “I just have grown some of the strongest relationships in my life.”