Celebrity News May 24, 2021
Elliot Page Flashes Abs in Shirtless Shot: ‘Trans BB’s First Swim Trunks’
These days, Elliot Page is looking very comfortable in his own skin!
On Monday, Page posted a shirtless photo of himself wearing his first swim trunks. Flaunting his rock-hard abs, he wrote on Instagram, “Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful.”
Last month, Elliot opened up about life since coming out as transgender.
During a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, Page revealed what brings him the most joy since his transition. He said, “Getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'There I am.' And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked."
“It's being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the, probably the first time,” an emotional Page added. He let Oprah know he was crying “tears of joy.”
Page also had a "couple of reasons" for detailing his top surgery. He told Oprah, "I wanted to share with people just how much it has changed my life. And I want people to know that not only has it been life changing for me, I do believe it is life saving and it's the case for so many people... and because there is such an attack on trans health care right now, when already there is such a lack of access or trans people who don't even want to go to the doctor."
As for why he decided to discuss his transgender journey, Page said, “In this time we're in right now, and especially with this horrible backlash we're seeing towards trans people, particularly trans youth. It really felt imperative to do so."
Elliot emphasized, "It felt important and selfish for myself and my own well-being and my mental health and also with this platform, I have the privilege that I have and knowing the pain, and the difficulties and the struggles I faced in my life, let alone what so many other people are facing, it absolutely felt just crucial and important for me to share that."