Cuba Gooding Jr. on Fall from Grace & Getting Dragged into Diddy Scandal (Exclusive)

Cuba Gooding Jr. is back to work.

After dealing with lawsuits, accusations from multiple women, and pleading guilty to a 2018 incident in which he forcibly touched a waitress in a nightclub, Cuba has moved on and is now promoting a new Christian film, “The Firing Squad.”

"Extra's" Carlos Greer spoke with Cuba about the movie and the dark times he faced over the years.

Faith has gotten Cuba through some tough times. He said, “It’s one of those things where I know that I’m here for a reason and I know that and as long as I do what I do and I’m good at what I do and I’m passionate about what I do.... God's will will be done.”

Gooding addressed past scenarios that got him in legal trouble, taking accountability for his actions. He said, “We are dealing with accountability or what is appropriate, what is accessible. I’ve walked my journey and understood that there are things and there’s people and reactions in society that are shifting… Life is about adjusting… People feel that I’m accessible to them, so I come in contact with all kinds of people, from people who adore you to people who are offended by you, people who feel you're aggressive. And you have to learn that as you walk on this path, you must stay neutral.”

“When people interpret what’s going on with you and what you’re being exposed to, you have to make sure that you know your intention,” Gooding emphasized. “You have to be accountable for your own actions, and I have been! People have spoken positive and negative, but I can’t control that.”

Back in May, Cuba was embroiled in yet another scandal when music producer Lil Rod named him as a co-defendant in a sexual assault lawsuit against Sean Diddy Combs, which the rapper has vehemently denied.

Cuba isn’t letting it bother him, calling it the “most ridiculous thing ever,” adding, “Welcome to being a celebrity! Welcome to my world.”

Gooding said his world is now full of faith, which has helped him heal.

As for the haters who may criticize Cuba for using faith, he commented, “It’s that old saying: you can’t please people every time. But people who want to celebrate artistry, that’s my job and that's my only mission in life.”

“The Firing Squad” is poised to inspire audiences with its gripping story of faith and redemption, even in the darkest moments of our lives.

Cuba shared, “It’s the true story of these Americans who go to Indonesia and get caught up in drugs and are put in an Indonesian prison and sentenced to death. You literally see the journey that these young Americans go through, and I kind of walk them through their journey.”