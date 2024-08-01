Cameron Mathison Spotted with Aubree Knight After Split Announcement

Backgrid

A day after announcing his split from wife Vanessa, “General Hospital” star Cameron Mathison is sparking dating rumors.

On Thursday, Cameron was photographed out with esthetician Aubree Knight in Pasadena.

Along with dining together for an hour, they were also seen making their way into his home.

Yesterday, Cameron and Vanessa broke the news on their split after two decades of marriage.

In a joint statement, they wrote on Instagram, “After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways. We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together. Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them. We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another. We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy during this transition.”

The two are the parents of Lucas, 21, and Leila, 18.

Just a week ago, Cameron opened up about life as they became empty nesters.

He told Us Weekly, “It’s like a new chapter for everybody in our life. We’re just trying to figure it all out. But [Vanessa]’s really on a self-exploratory kind of phase right now, doing a lot of really cool stuff for her. And she’s learned the bass and she’s back to her modeling days and she’s traveling and doing things, and I’m really encouraging that. And yeah, we’re just trying to figure it all out.”

