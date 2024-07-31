Getty Images

“General Hospital” star Cameron Mathison and his wife Vanessa have called it quits after more than 20 years of marriage.

On Wednesday, Cameron announced the split.

He wrote on Instagram, “After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways. We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together. Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them. We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another. We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy during this transition.”

The two are the parents of Lucas, 21, and Leila, 18.

Earlier this month, Cameron posted pics from a trip to Arizona with Lucas and Leila, with Vanessa nowhere in sight.

In May, Cameron opened up about becoming an empty nester once his daughter goes to college.

He told People magazine, “I'm about to be an empty nester. My kids are older, my daughter's leaving. It's the best thing in the world. But at the same time, I don't think I'm ready. I mean, you think you are. You're like, ‘Oh, it's going to be awesome,' but I'm going to miss them.”

Cameron hasn’t posted about Vanessa since 2022. His last post about her was promoting her acting debut on “General Hospital.”

At the time, he wrote on Instagram, “Today’s the day!!! Vanessa will be acting for her very first time… with me on General Hospital 😮💃🏾🕺🏼. I have to say… Frank Valentini made the character of Drew a reality for me, and now he has made Vanessa’s dream come true as well. Vanessa has been a GH fan her whole life! When I met her I was Ryan on All My Children and she had no idea who I was… she only watched GH (yes, especially you.”

