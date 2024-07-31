Former “Today” co-host Kathie Lee Gifford, 70, was recently hospitalized after fracturing her pelvis in two places.

Gifford revealed that People magazine that she fell while recovering from a hip replacement surgery.

She told the outlet, “The next thing you know, I am back in the hospital with a fractured pelvis, the front and the back. That's more painful than anything I went through with the hip. The pelvis is unbelievably painful. But anyway, here I am."

Kathie Lee stayed in the hospital for a week since she didn’t “trust [herself].”

She noted, “It's summer for everybody but me. But it's okay. I'm going to get out to my little farm one of these days and stick my feet in my salt pool. The Lord is telling me it's time to slow down. I've been running my whole life. The Lord is telling me, 'You've planted a gazillion roses. Try smelling them.'"

Earlier this month, Gifford opened up about her hip replacement surgery, calling it “one of the most painful situations of my entire life.”