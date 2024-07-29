Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News July 29, 2024

Robert Downey Jr.’s Shocking Marvel Return Set as Doctor Doom!

It was a Marvel shocker heard across the multiverse!

Five years after Robert Downey Jr.’s iconic superhero Iron Man met his end in “Avengers: Endgame,” he’ll don a different mask to play Doctor Doom in the next two “Avengers” films.

Marvel Studios broke the big news at their San Diego Comic-Con 2024 panel, where RDJ delighted fans with an appearance.

Hall H also welcomed the new “Fantastic Four” — Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach — plus Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford for “Captain America: Brave New World.”

