Celebrity News July 29, 2024
Robert Downey Jr.’s Shocking Marvel Return Set as Doctor Doom!
It was a Marvel shocker heard across the multiverse!
Five years after Robert Downey Jr.’s iconic superhero Iron Man met his end in “Avengers: Endgame,” he’ll don a different mask to play Doctor Doom in the next two “Avengers” films.
Marvel Studios broke the big news at their San Diego Comic-Con 2024 panel, where RDJ delighted fans with an appearance.
Hall H also welcomed the new “Fantastic Four” — Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach — plus Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford for “Captain America: Brave New World.”