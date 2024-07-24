Getty Images

Clint Eastwood’s longtime girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, died on July 18, and now her cause of death has been revealed.

The Monterey County Health Department tells the New York Post that Sandera died of a heart attack.

The Post adds that her death certificate lists her cause of death as cardiac arrhythmia with atherosclerotic coronary artery disease listed as an additional condition.

According to the American Heart Association, “During an arrhythmia, the electrical impulses may be too fast, too slow or erratic causing an irregular heartbeat.”

The Cleveland Clinic describes atherosclerosis as the “hardening of your arteries from plaque building up gradually inside them.”

Eastwood confirmed Sandera’s passing to The Hollywood Reporter last week, telling the trade, “Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much.”

The actor’s daughter Morgan also paid tribute to Christina on social media. She posted a group photo from her wedding last month and wrote, “A devastating loss for our whole family. Thank you Christina for being a good partner to my Dad ❤️ you will be greatly missed.”

Clint and Christina had been together since 2014.

The two kept their relationship under the radar, but they reportedly met when she worked as a hostess at his Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

They made their last public appearance together in 2019 at the world premiere of his film “Richard Jewell.”