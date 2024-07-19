Celebrity News July 19, 2024
Clint Eastwood’s GF Christina Sandera Dead at 61
Clint Eastwood’s partner Christina Sandera has died at the age of 61.
In a statement, Eastwood told The Hollywood Reporter, “Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much.”
The cause of her death is currently unknown.
The pair had been together since 2014.
The two kept their relationship off-the-radar, but they reportedly met when she worked as a hostess at his Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
Clint and Christina made their last public appearance together in 2019 at the world premiere of his film “Richard Jewell.”
Over the years, Sandera also showed her support for Eastwood at the premiere of “Sully,” “The Mule,” and “The 15:17 to Paris.”