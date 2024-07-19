Clint Eastwood’s GF Christina Sandera Dead at 61

Getty Images

Clint Eastwood’s partner Christina Sandera has died at the age of 61.

In a statement, Eastwood told The Hollywood Reporter, “Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much.”

The cause of her death is currently unknown.

The pair had been together since 2014.

The two kept their relationship off-the-radar, but they reportedly met when she worked as a hostess at his Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

Clint and Christina made their last public appearance together in 2019 at the world premiere of his film “Richard Jewell.”