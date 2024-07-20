Rory Feek Remarries 8 Years After Wife Joey's Cancer Death

Getty Images

Country singer Rory Feek has remarried eight years after his wife Joey died of cancer.

Feek, 59, tied the knot with his daughter Indiana's schoolteacher, Rebecca, a week ago Sunday, according to his personal blog.

His late wife Joey's cervical cancer struggle ended March 4, 2016, when she died of the disease. The two had been known as the duo Joey + Rory.

Of his new nuptials, Feek wrote, "Rebecca and I had committed to be together. To choose each other and see where it might lead. And although we knew marriage was a possibility, it wasn't something that either of us felt like we could seriously talk about. Mostly because up until that time Indiana only saw Rebecca as 'Miss Rebecca' her schoolteacher and our friend."

He went on to explain how Indiana wound up choosing when it was time for the two to wed.

"And then one morning in late March when Rebecca came to the farmhouse to take Indy to school we all said a little prayer together to start the day, and then they headed out the door as they usually do. But a few moments later, they came back in the kitchen and Rebecca said, 'Rory, Indiana just asked me something that I think you need to hear.'"

He continued, "I asked Indy, and she told me that she said, 'Ms Rebecca, I think you should marry Papa…'"

It took a little prayer, but the couple decided Indiana, 10, was right.

The wedding took place in Greycliff, Montana, "under a beautiful timber-frame pavilion," and was attended by Indiana and other close family and friends.

The groom performed his song "I Do," coyly writing, "I sang at a wedding this past weekend. The only thing was... the bride had no idea. Neither did most of the family and friends who came. So it was a big surprise for just about everyone there. Except me."