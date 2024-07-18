Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News July 18, 2024

Jeremy Irvine Secretly Marries Jodie Spencer

“Mamma Mia” star Jeremy Irvine, 34, and his longtime love Jodie Spencer have taken a big step in their eight-year relationship!

The couple has tied the knot.

On Thursday, Irvine announced their union on Instagram.

He wrote, “Finally home after 8 months of filming – fun – and a wedding, marrying my best friend.”

The post included photos of what looked like their wedding.

On the same day, the couple attended the launch of a new PANGAIA store in London, where Jeremy sported his wedding ring.

Two years ago, The Sun U.K. reported that Jeremy and Jodie were engaged.

A source shared, “Jeremy proposed to Jodie a little while ago and they have been telling their family and close friends.”

“It is a really exciting time for them both and they feel so lucky to have each other — they are still into each other after being together for years,” the insider added. “They aren’t rushing themselves down the aisle, but plans are in motion.”

The source noted, “As a midwife with the NHS, her job is very hectic and was especially so during Covid, so the engagement has come at a lovely time.”

Irvine previously dated Ellie Goulding, but they split in 2013.

