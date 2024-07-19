Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex, Camila Morrone, & Cole Bennett Spark Dating Rumors

Splash News

Two years after calling quits with Leonardo DiCaprio, it looks like actress Camila Morrone has moved on!

Morrone, 27, is reportedly dating music video director Cole Bennett, 28, according to People magazine.

Last weekend, they were spotted looking like a couple in NYC’s Soho district.

A source told the outlet, “They were taking a stroll, with his arms around her. They looked happy as they shopped, and Cole was gazing lovingly at Camila."

Cole has worked with big name rappers like Eminem, J. Cole, Wiz Khalifa, and the late Juice WRLD.

Earlier this year, “Extra” spoke with Camila at the Emmys, where she was accompanied by a special man… her dad Maximo Morrone.

She shared, “A fun fact, my dad used to be the face of Versace in the ’90s as a male supermodel and now he’s back here with me.”

In the summer of 2022, news broke that Leonardo and Camila split after four years of dating.